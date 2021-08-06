Nathan Fillion says writer-director James Gunn told him ‘The Suicide Squad’ is the best movie he’s ever made

Before 2014, only hard-core comic fans ever heard of an obscure, late '60s comic book team called Guardians of the Galaxy. Fast-forward to today, and Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, and a talking Raccoon named Rocket are household names, thanks to James Gunn's blockbuster Marvel Studios adaptations.

Nathan Fillion, who can be seen this weekend in theaters and on HBO Max in his longtime friend Gunn's new Warner Bros. movie The Suicide Squad, said audiences have learned by now to trust the writer/director.

"When he told me...'Hey guys, I got Guardians of the Galaxy!' I said, 'I hated that comic. That was a dumb comic -- that's like the worst.' He goes, 'I know. I know just what to do with it. It's going to be amazing.'"

"'All right. Good luck,'" Fillion said, recalling his disbelief with a laugh.

He adds of frequent collaborator Gunn, "We know what he can do with a property. We know how he can see the possibilities and the potential. So we're giving him this incredible Suicide Squad property. We know what's going to happen."

The actor, who plays the DC Comics character The Detachable Kid, adds, "From the horse's mouth, James told me, 'This is the best movie I've ever made.'"

The Suicide Squad also stars Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Pete Davidson, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, and Guardians series veterans Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, and Sylvester Stallone.

