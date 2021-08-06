Today is Friday August 06, 2021
Nacogdoches police search for gunman following early morning shooting

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 8:21 am
Nacogdoches police search for gunman following early morning shootingNACOGDOCHES — Two teenagers were shot while sitting in their car at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Nacogdoches Police media relations officer Brett Ayres released a statement saying officers responded to the Orton Hill Apartments around 1:45 a.m. The shooters fled the scene before officers arrived. The two teens were taken to a Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Identities have not been released. Police are still combing through the scene for evidence and will release more information as it becomes available.




 
