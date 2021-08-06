Today is Friday August 06, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 4:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence. It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned. Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design