Police searching for multiple suspects after 15-year-old fatally shot in Virginia

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 7:56 pm

(PORTSMOUTH, Va.) -- Police are on the hunt for several suspects after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Virginia earlier this week, authorities said.

The Portsmouth Police Department released surveillance videos that capture the deadly shooting, which occurred Monday on Chowan Drive in Portsmouth, near Norfolk.

One video "depicts several suspects getting out of a black 4-door vehicle, shooting at the victim, and returning to the vehicle," the department said Wednesday.

Police also shared a still of the car believed to be involved in the shooting.

Another surveillance video captured a barrage of shots that police say were fired at the victim.

Dozens of evidence markers were visible on the street at the crime scene following the shooting.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to Norfolk ABC affiliate WVEC.

Police did not share any further details on the shooting.

The boy is the fifth child under the age of 16 to be fatally shot in Portsmouth this year, according to WVEC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-393-8536.

