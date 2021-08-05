Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
Lucy Lawless reunites with ‘Xena’ co-star Renee O’Connor in season two of Acorn TV’s ‘My Life Is Murder’

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 4:43 pm
Acorn TV

In season 2 of Acorn TV's drama My Life Is Murder, star Lucy Lawless will reunite with her former Xena: Warrior Princess bestie Renee O'Connor, the AMC streaming service confirmed Thursday.

Lawless played the lead in Xena, and O'Connor portrayed her pal Gabrielle in the series, which ran in syndication from 1995 to 2001.

This time, however, their meeting will be less friendly. In My Life Is Murder, Lawless plays a cop-turned-police consultant, and in the upcoming episode in which O'Connor appears, she plays a woman suspected of involvement in the murder of her self-help-guru husband.

A trailer for season 2 of the acclaimed New Zealand-set drama just dropped. The new season starts August 30 on Acorn TV.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.




 
