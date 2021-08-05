Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge Jackson files motion to dismiss lawsuit

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Judge Jackson files motion to dismiss lawsuitTYLER — 114th District Judge Reeve Jackson has filed a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit against him over the “heartbeat bill” that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law earlier this year. According to our news partner KETK, Jackson was named at the top of a lawsuit by abortion groups that seeks to strike down a law that restricts nearly all abortions in Texas after six weeks. The law was authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola. Hughes continues his strong defense of the law, also voicing support for Jackson — who, for his part, has deemed the lawsuit “frivolous.”




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design