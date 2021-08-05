Judge Jackson files motion to dismiss lawsuit

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 4:16 pm

TYLER — 114th District Judge Reeve Jackson has filed a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit against him over the “heartbeat bill” that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law earlier this year. According to our news partner KETK, Jackson was named at the top of a lawsuit by abortion groups that seeks to strike down a law that restricts nearly all abortions in Texas after six weeks. The law was authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola. Hughes continues his strong defense of the law, also voicing support for Jackson — who, for his part, has deemed the lawsuit “frivolous.”

