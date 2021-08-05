Drive-thru food distribution Friday in Tyler

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Friday in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon at Lindsey Park. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. As the pandemic resurgence continues, food bank staffers say they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

· Friday, 8/13 in Longview at Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

· Friday, 8/20 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to noon *new time*

· Tuesday, 8/31 in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon

Anyone needing food assistance can visit this link and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.

