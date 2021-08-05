Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
Soccer star Lionel Messi not returning to FC Barcelona

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 1:16 pm
Xinhua/Joan Gosa via Getty Images

(BARCELONA) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi will not be staying at FC Barcelona, the club announced Tuesday. 

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations)," the club said in a statement.

Messi's contract ended after the season and has been a free agent since. 

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," the club said. 

The Argentine national has spent his entire 17 year career with Barcelona winning ten La Liga titles, 4 Champion's league titles, and scored 474 goals in 464 appearance's. 

