Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Abbott orders new try at passing GOP voting laws

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Abbott orders new try at passing GOP voting laws: AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered another special legislative session to again try to pass a Republican-backed voting bill. The announcement Thursday comes after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

More than 50 Democrats left Texas for Washington on July 12 and were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May. But like their first effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures or other contentious GOP-backed proposals that are up for debate.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design