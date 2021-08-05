Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
Sponsors needed for Paint the Shelter event

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 1:04 pm
Sponsors needed for Paint the Shelter eventTYLER — The Tyler Animal Shelter is undergoing a beautification project to add murals inside the facility and is searching for sponsors and donors. According to a news release, five local artists were selected to paint different areas throughout, including inside the animal meeting rooms in hopes of supporting adoptions. There will be a come-and-go event on Aug. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. to look at the new murals as many of the artists wrap up their projects, as well as meet the available cats, dogs, and other pets. Money collected from donors and sponsors will go to expenses for the artists and the event. Sponsors will have their name or logo displayed in the Shelter with or nearby the murals. Those interested in becoming a sponsor or donor can reach out to Payton Weidman at (903) 343-3662 or PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com.




 
