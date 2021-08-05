‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ gets second season on Disney+

The animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off Star Wars: The Bad Batch hasn't yet finished its 16-episode freshman season, but Disney+ has signed up for a second.

The series that centers on a squad of enhanced soldiers and a young female clone on the run from the growing Empire was created by Clone Wars Emmy winner and The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni.

For the uninitiated, the Galactic Republic fielded millions of clone soldiers -- hence the name the Clone Wars -- to battle the various enemies of the Republic. Most are genetically identical, but Clone Force 99, the so-called Bad Batch, suffered mutations that gave them modified and enhanced abilities for impossible missions. Now, due to a series of events and betrayals, they find themselves being hunted by their former allies.

Part 1 of the two-part finale of Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be available to stream Friday.

The show is produced by Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC Audio.

