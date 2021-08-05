Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
More blood drives Friday

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 12:49 pm
More blood drives FridayTYLER — Chase Bank is hosting two blood drives Friday in Tyler. The first is from 9 a.m. to noon at the bank office on Independence Place. The second runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bank branch on South Broadway near the Walmart Supercenter. Carter BloodCare officials continue to stress the ongoing effects of the pandemic and the slow summer months as they repeat their call for donations. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment time for either Chase Bank blood drive location, contact Shelly Ensminger at (903) 561-0894.




 
