Three now arrested after body found in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 12:38 pm
Three now arrested after body found in Van Zandt CountyCANTON — Three people, including a mother and son duo, have now been arrested after a body was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed 44-year-old Roger Deloss McCasland and 65-year-old Debbie Runnae Spriggs were arrested this week and charged with murder. Previously, Spriggs’s son, 45-year-old Casey Lynn Spriggs, was arrested for murder as well. Officials identified the body as Ladarron Perkins. They say the murder likely happened in Dallas. The investigation continues.




 
