Junior League of Tyler seeks grant applications

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2021 at 12:24 pm

TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler is now seeking grant applications from community nonprofits. According to a news release, the Junior League supports Tyler area nonprofits on an annual basis through grant requests voted on by Junior League of Tyler membership. Eligible non-profits have until September 1 to submit an application. The Junior League has given more than $7.5 million back to the community since its founding in 1960 and will give $290,000 to fund selected community projects and endeavors this year alone. Click here for more information.

