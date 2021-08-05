SEC extends commissioner Greg Sankey through 2026

(ATLANTA) -- The SEC has agreed to extend commissioner Greg Sankey's contract through at least 2026, the conference announced Thursday.

Sankey has been at the helm of the SEC since 2015.

"College athletics is in the midst of a transformational period, and the SEC is fortunate to have a highly impactful leader to guide us forward at this critical time in our history," said Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia and current President of the SEC, in a statement. "He has effectively introduced change and advancement for the conference while respecting the institutional traditions that make the SEC unique. His leadership and ability to foster collaboration through the COVID-19 pandemic helped establish a framework for all of college sports, and those leadership skills will be critical as we move forward with change in the years ahead."

The extension comes just days after the conference welcomed the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference in 2025.

"I am grateful for the support of the SEC's presidents and chancellors, and for the continuing opportunity to serve our universities while supporting the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference," said Sankey in a statement. "We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics, and I look forward to working with the SEC's campus leaders to identify a path forward that will sustain the incredible success of our Conference and provide opportunities for young people to grow academically and challenge themselves athletically."

During the 2020-2021 academic year, nine SEC team's won national championships. Since being named commissioner in 2015, 32 SEC teams have won national titles.

Sankey came to the SEC in 2002 as the Associate Commissioner for Governance, Enforcement, and Compliance. He was promoted to the Executive Associate Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer for the league office in 2012.

