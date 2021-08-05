GoBus mobile app launch

Today is Thursday August 05, 2021
August 5, 2021
GoBus mobile app launchKILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments’ Rural Transit System, GoBus, announces its new app is live and free to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Searchable under the name GoBus Transit, the app helps existing GoBus customers with trip planning, real-time bus tracking, and fare payments, according to a news release. Officials say one of the central focuses of the GoBus app for both the agency and riders is flexibility. By using the app, customers will benefit from more accurate wait times and save time planning trips at their convenience, according to the release Click here for more information.




 
