Report: Mike Richards in talks to host ‘Jeopardy!’

August 5, 2021

New Jeopardy! host for $1,000, please.

Mike Richards is in "advanced negotiations" to become the new host of Jeopardy!, Variety reports. The classic game show was previously helmed for 36 years by Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80.

Following Trebek's final episode, Jeopardy! enlisted a rotation of celebrity guest hosts, including Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, LeVar Burton and more, to hold down the fort as they embarked on their search for a permanent replacement.

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures would not comment on Richards but did tell the outlet that they were having conversations with several potential candidates. However, an insider dished that Richards is leading the pack.

For his part, Richards has previous experience as a host on the game shows Divided and The Pyramid. He also hosted the reality shows High School Reunion and Beauty and the Geek. Aside from his hosting gigs, Richards has also served as an executive producer on shows like Let's Make a Deal and the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

