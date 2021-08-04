Road Closure on Fairmont St. at H.G. Mosley Pkwy.

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 5:41 pm

LONGVIEW — Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, Longview’s Fairmont Street will be closed to all traffic between Cove Place and H.G. Mosley Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Detour signs will redirect traffic between H.G. Mosley Pkwy., Hwy. 80, and Rockwall Dr. during the closure, according to a news release. Utility work on Fairmont Street is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. the same day. The work is part of the Fairmont Street (Toler Rd. to H.G. Mosley Pkwy.) Utility Improvement project. If you have any questions related to construction, call the city’s Project Manager, Bob Watson, at 903-239-5504.

Go Back