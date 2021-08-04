Today is Wednesday August 04, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Road Closure on Fairmont St. at H.G. Mosley Pkwy.

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 5:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Road Closure on Fairmont St. at H.G. Mosley Pkwy.LONGVIEW — Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, August 5, Longview’s Fairmont Street will be closed to all traffic between Cove Place and H.G. Mosley Parkway. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Detour signs will redirect traffic between H.G. Mosley Pkwy., Hwy. 80, and Rockwall Dr. during the closure, according to a news release. Utility work on Fairmont Street is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. the same day. The work is part of the Fairmont Street (Toler Rd. to H.G. Mosley Pkwy.) Utility Improvement project. If you have any questions related to construction, call the city’s Project Manager, Bob Watson, at 903-239-5504.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design