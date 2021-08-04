East Texan rejects plea deal in Capitol riot case

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 4:22 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An East Texas man who is charged in the January 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal offer from government prosecutors. Acording to our news partner KETK, 34-year-old Alex Harkrider of Carthage was released on bond in April until his trial. He is charged along with 30-year-old Ryan Nichols, a Longview resident, of several crimes stemming from the riot ranging from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers. Harkrider’s D.C.-based attorney Kira West announced in a hearing Wednesday that Harkrider would not be taking a plea offer. There was no mention of what kind of deal the U.S. attorney’s office had brought to him.

