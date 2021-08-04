Met Gala will require attendees to have COVID-19 vaccines and wear face masks

(NEW YORK) -- After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Met Gala is making a comeback with updated COVID-19 protocols.

As opposed to its usual "first Monday in May," the highly acclaimed fashion extravaganza will be held on Sept. 13 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

While we are used to seeing celebrities and fashion insiders show up in full glam and wide smiles, this year's attendees will be required to wear face masks.

Anyone attending must also provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to partake in this year's festivities.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to People. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The guidance comes shortly after New York City announced a vaccine mandate for many indoor activities this week.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and IMG also announced that all September New York Fashion Week events will require proof of vaccination for any guests, staff members or individuals on site.

While the Met Gala will look very different with COVID-19 restrictions in place, one aspect that does remain the same is this year's theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Also, the affair will be broken into two events starting with the ball and following with an exhibition set to open on Sept. 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center, exploring "a modern vocabulary of American fashion."

This year's event will also commemorate the Costume Institute's 75 birthday.

"The @metmuseum's annual Costume Institute Gala has become synonymous with striking displays of couture, rivaled only by the masterful coifs -- decorated with subtle blooms and subversive headpieces alike -- that accompany them," Vogue Magazine captioned a photo by Phil Oh.

For the first time ever, the Met Gala is also planning to feature a sustainable plant-based menu with recipes from 10 New York City chefs, including Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani and Emma Bengtsson.

The chefs were chosen by restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson and Bon Appétit to showcase the talent throughout the industry.

"After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes," Samuelsson told Vogue. "The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft."

