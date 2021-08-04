Today is Wednesday August 04, 2021
Harvey Convention Center demolition begins

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 3:06 pm
Harvey Convention Center demolition beginsTYLER — The demolition of Tyler’s Harvey Convention Center got underway Wednesday afternoon. Officials kicked off the process in a brief ceremony. Mayor Don Warren was joined by other officials, some past mayors, and the public; he called the experience “just awesome.” Were there a lot of cheers and maybe some tears? Warren responded, “A little of both. We had one girl that was in tears…just because of so many fond memories…but for the most part, everybody’s so excited about the future, the new Rose Complex.” Warren says demolition should take about a week, with the first stages of construction for the replacement facility likely in October — and completion hoped for about a year after that.



 
