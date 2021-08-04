Today is Wednesday August 04, 2021
#SchoolisCool at Fun Forest Park

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 12:39 pm
#SchoolisCool at Fun Forest ParkTYLER — The back-to-school event #SchoolisCool is scheduled for Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park on N. Glenwood Blvd., for children and their parents to prepare for the new school year. This is a free admission drive-thru event, according to a news release. #SchoolisCool is presented by the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, the Business Education Council, Tyler Independent School District, and many other partners and sponsors. The event will feature free backpacks filled with school supplies for students 18 or younger. Attendees are asked to note that the child must be present to receive the supplies. For more information, please call (903) 531-1100 or go to this link.



 
