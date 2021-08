Longview Municipal Court cancels jury trials

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 12:22 pm

LONGVIEW — Jury trials scheduled for the Longview Municipal Court on August 9, 10, and 11 have been canceled. If you were called as a juror for one of these dates, your appearance is no longer required. Officials note that you may be called upon to serve at some time in the future. The court is expressing gratitude “to those that were prepared and willing to serve in this important civic duty.”

