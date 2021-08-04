Richard Lewis celebrates 27 years of sobriety: “I thought I was near death”

Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis is celebrating 27 years sober, a milestone he reached Wednesday.

"August 3, 1994 I thought that I was near death from alcoholism," the 74-year-old comic tweeted. "Early the next day I was rushed to the ER and turned my life around a day, sometimes a minute at a time."

To his followers, Lewis added, "If you’re struggling you can get help. I did. 8/4/21 27 years sober."

The post was liked more than 116,000 times as of Wendesday morning and was commented on by many followers, some of whom added their own stories of survival and struggles with addiction.

