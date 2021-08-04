Mel Brooks to release memoir ‘ALL ABOUT ME! My Remarkable Life in Show Business’ in November

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 10:19 am

Penguin Random House

Legendary entertainer and EGOT winner Mel Brooks is releasing a memoir on November 30 called ALL ABOUT ME! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.

The 95-year-old writer, actor, and director will also narrate the audiobook version of his life's story.

Publisher Random House explains, "the long-awaited memoir from one of the greatest influences ever known to American (and global) comedy" will "cover everything from his childhood...to his service in World War II, to his early years in show business alongside such greats as Sid Caesar, Neil Simon and Carl Reiner, to his array of dazzling films..."

Among those films, of course, are The Producers, for which he won an Oscar for Best Screenplay, and the beloved Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History of the World Part I, and Spaceballs. And that was before Brooks adapted The Producers into a Tony-winning smash.

For his part, Brooks says in a statement, "It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway. I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back