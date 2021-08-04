Key moments from Day 12 of the Olympic Games

(TOKYO) -- Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day's events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sydney McLaughlin wins gold, sets a new world record in 400m hurdles

Team USA's Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record of 51.46 seconds for the 400m hurdles and picked up the gold medal along the way. She was congratulated by teammate Dalilah Muhammad who won the silver in the event.

The previous world record for the men's 400m hurdles was also smashed yesterday by Norway's Karsten Warholm.

U.S. women’s basketball heads to semifinals, win streak extended to 53

The United States women’s basketball team has now won 53 straight games at the Olympics, a streak extending from the 1992 Olympic Games. Team USA defeated Australia 79-55 in an effort led by Breanna Stewart with 23 points.

USA baseball sets sights on gold after 3-1 win over Dominica

The U.S. baseball team beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 to stay in the hunt for gold. Triston Casas hit his third home run of the Olympic Games and Team USA will play the loser of Japan-South Korea next on Thursday.

COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics rise to 327

There were 28 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, including four athletes, three of whom were staying at the Olympic Village at the time of the positive test. The total now stands at 327, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 4,166 new cases on Tuesday, a seven-day average increase of 178.0%, according to data from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Allyson Felix one step closer to making history

U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix finished second in her heat and advanced to the semifinals of the women's 400m, putting her one step closer to reaching a record 10 Olympic gold medals.

If Felix wins the 400m, she would have the record for most gold medals of any female track and field athlete with 10. If she also wins the 4x400m relay, she would surpass legend Carl Lewis with the most track and field gold medals ever. The Tokyo Games are the fifth Olympics for the 35-year-old track star.

Japan extends domination in skateboarding events

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won the gold in the first ever Olympic skateboarding park event, followed by 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki, Japan's youngest medalist.

