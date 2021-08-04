Culley won’t say why Watson missed practice with Texans

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 4:33 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Deshaun Watson missed practice for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why. “Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

