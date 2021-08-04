Today is Wednesday August 04, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Culley won’t say why Watson missed practice with Texans

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Deshaun Watson missed practice for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why. “Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design