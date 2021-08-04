Today is Wednesday August 04, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – It’s another difficult travel day for passengers booked on Spirit Airlines. The budget airline canceled more than half its schedule for Tuesday by early evening. It’s the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at Spirit. A spokesman says Spirit is dealing with problems created by bad weather, system outages and staffing shortages. American Airlines is also scrambling. It has canceled more than 10% of its flights for Tuesday. Both Spirit and American have been struggling with widespread delays and cancellations since the weekend, and customers who call the airlines are getting stuck on hold for hours.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design