‘Healing Garden dedicated on mass shooting’s 2nd anniversary

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2021 at 4:32 am

EL PASO (AP) – Officials in the border city of El Paso dedicated a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. Tuesday’s dedication was closed to all but invited guests, including victims’ families, as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was livestreamed to the world, though. The Aug. 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy weekend day. Authorities say the shooter drove more than 600 miles from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. He has pleaded not guilty.

