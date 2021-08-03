Lakers, Carmelo Anthony agree to one-year contract

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 7:43 pm

By DAVE MCMENAMIN

LOS ANGELES — Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Anthony’s manager, Bay Frazier, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is for one season, according to Frazier. Anthony’s agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports, completed the agreement with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday.

Anthony, who moved up to No. 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list last season, rehabbed his career in two seasons in Portland after being out of the league for a year following an ill-fated stint with the Houston Rockets.

The 18-year veteran flourished in a bench role with the Blazers last season, averaging 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes per game, while shooting a career best 40.9% from 3.

Anthony, 37, entered into the league with LeBron James in the famed 2003 draft class and the two have maintained a close friendship.

Anthony has earned more than $260 million in salary in his career, is a 10-time All-Star, six-time All NBA selection and three time Olympic gold medalist, but success has eluded him on the postseason stage. In 13 career playoff appearances, Anthony’s teams have made the conference finals just once and he has yet to play in the NBA Finals.

After being traded by the New York Knicks to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, Anthony had an up-and-down season with the Thunder as the team failed to meet expectations, then was traded to the Atlanta Hawks the following offseason and immediately waived.

He signed with the Rockets, agreeing to play a long-anticipated bench role for the James Harden and Chris Paul-led contender, but was waived after just 10 games. Anthony wasn’t signed by another team that season, casting doubt on the future of his NBA career.

But the Blazers offered a lifeline and Anthony accepted the role and opportunity to contribute to a Western Conference playoff team. He started all 58 games his first season with Portland as they dealt with a series of injuries but came off the bench in 66 of his 69 appearances last season.

A sure-fire future Hall of Famer, Anthony currently sits at 27,370 points, just 39 points behind Moses Malone for ninth all-time.

He won the scoring title with the Knicks in 2012-13, averaging 28.7 points. Anthony spent 10 consecutive seasons in the top 10 in scoring and finished as a runner-up for the scoring title twice in that stretch.

The Lakers also on Tuesday agreed to a deal with guard Malik Monk, a source told Wojnarowski.

Monk, 22, enjoyed a breakout fourth season with the Charlotte Hornets as he averaged 11.7 points per game and shot a career-high 40.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Hornets did not extend a qualifying offer to Monk, which made him a free agent.

ESPN’s Royce Young and Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.

