Warriors’ Stephen Curry gets 4-year, $215M NBA extension

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, making him the first player in history to sign two $200 million-plus contracts, his agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Basketball, told ESPN.

Curry will extend his contract off his $45.8 million salary for 2021-22, which means he’s now guaranteed $261 million over the next five seasons.

Octagon will have the distinction of negotiating the largest total contract ( Giannis Antetokounmpo, five years, $228 million) and the largest annual average salary (Curry, $54 million) in the past seven months.

The deal ties Curry, 33, to the Warriors through the rest of his prime and solidifies the franchise’s pursuit of a fourth NBA title in the Curry era with a core that includes All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry had a spectacular season, winning his second scoring title (32 points per game) and earning first-team All-NBA for the fourth time. As he begins his 13th season with the Warriors, Curry continues to elevate himself as one of the transcendent offensive players in the history of the game.

