Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Tyler teacher recognized on regional level

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 5:01 pm
Tyler teacher recognized on regional levelTYLER — Tyler ISD announces that Ashley Phelps, Tyler ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, has been selected as the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center. Coach Phelps is the physical education teacher at Andy Woods Elementary School. She will now move on to compete against the other 38 Regional Teachers of the Year for the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year title. A panel of judges determined by the Texas Association of School Administrators will make the selection this Fall.



 
