Smith County recognizes response to COVID-19

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 4:51 pm
Smith County recognizes response to COVID-19TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court honored several people, churches, and organizations with Community Hero Awards Tuesday for holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites. Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and NET Health CEO George Roberts passed out the recognitions to several pastors and community leaders. “I am very grateful for what you and your churches did for our county and for your communities in their time of need,” Commissioner Hampton said. “Thank you individually and collectively for all that you do for this community.” Hampton emphasized the importance of community members to get vaccinated in order to fight against COVID-19. You can find a list of all the honorees by clicking here.



 
