Man charged after body found in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 2:52 pm

CANTON – A man has been arrested after a body was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property last Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officials identified the body as Ladarron Perkins, saying that 45-year-old Casey Lynn Spriggs from Dallas shot and killed him. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that the murder likely happened in Dallas. Spriggs was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail and charged with murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000. The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.

