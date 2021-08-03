Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man charged after body found in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 2:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Man charged after body found in Van Zandt CountyCANTON – A man has been arrested after a body was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property last Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officials identified the body as Ladarron Perkins, saying that 45-year-old Casey Lynn Spriggs from Dallas shot and killed him. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that the murder likely happened in Dallas. Spriggs was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail and charged with murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000. The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design