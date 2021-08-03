Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Warrant: FBI agent exposed himself to multiple Tyler teens

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 2:46 pm
Warrant: FBI agent exposed himself to multiple Tyler teensTYLER – A Louisiana FBI agent is accused of exposing himself several times to two Tyler teens in multiple states over the course of two years. David Harris, 50, is charged in Smith County and is also facing criminal investigations in Louisiana and Florida for separate incidents. He was assigned to the FBI Field Office in New Orleans. According to a warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, an investigation started when a letter from the father of one of the victims was sent to the Inspector General’s Office for the FBI on February 9.

Harris was arrested in Louisiana on June 24 and is facing charges for crimes against children that go back as far as 2016. His attorneys maintain his innocence. An FBI spokeswoman for the New Orleans office told KETK News that they are fully cooperating with the investigation.



 
