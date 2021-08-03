Sealcoat work begins on Tyler streets

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 2:28 pm

TYLER — Sealcoat work on 17 Tyler streets is underway and is scheduled to be completed Sept. 15. According to city officials, sealcoat is a preventive maintenance surface treatment designed to preserve and extend the life of a roadway by sealing out moisture. According to a news release, the city engineering department selected the streets based on pavement condition index scores, an overall rating of road conditions of Tyler city streets on a scale from 0-100, with zero being a pothole-riddled crumbling street and 100 being a newly surfaced roadway. Drivers can expect to see major delays, lane and road closures, and delays at some intersections. Signs and flaggers will be present. Motorists are asked to use caution in work areas, follow directions of the crews, and obey all detours and traffic signs. Click here for a full rundown of the work.

