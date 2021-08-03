Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Hughes offers more comments on election legislation

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 2:19 pm
Hughes offers more comments on election legislationWASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas state Senator Bryan Hughes continues to stand up for his bill and others aimed at election reform. He sat down for a chat with Congressman Dan Crenshaw on the online “Coffee with Crenshaw” video series. Among his concerns, Hughes said, “In Texas today, we have ballot harvesters — paid political operatives who are stealing votes, who are coercing votes, misleading voters — claiming to assist them, and in fact misleading them, overcoming their will. We also have folks voting illegally — and of course, that cancels out a legitimate vote.” Democrats — including texas lawmakers who remain in Washington — continue their strong opposition to such legislation.



 
