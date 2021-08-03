Watch now: Teaser for Disney+’s reboot ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’

Disney+ has unveiled the first teaser for Doogie Kamealoha M.D., the reboot of the Neal Patrick Harris medical dramedy Doogie Howser, M.D.

For this version, the setting shifts to O'ahu, Hawaii, and Andi Mack veteran Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the title role: a 16-year-old child prodigy who's busy "juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager."

The teaser shows the series' title sequence: Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha even gets her own Hawaiian-themed version of the original Doogie Howser theme song, composed by Wendy Wang and performed by famed ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.

The series, which also stars a diverse cast including Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel and Ronny Chieng, debuts on Disney+ on September 8.

The original Doogie Howser, M.D. ran for four seasons on ABC, from September 19, 1989, to March 24, 1993.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

