Harvey Convention Center demolition event set for Wednesday

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 1:30 pm

TYLER — The demolition event for Tyler’s Harvey Convention Center is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in anticipation of an all-new Rose Complex. The event was scheduled for August 2 but was delayed due to rain. The public is invited to the proceeding, which will include a ceremony followed by the first stage of demolition. After the ceremony, attendees are invited to watch the demolition kickoff from a safe distance on bleachers set up in advance. Warren encourages you to come “with some excitement in anticipation of the new Rose Complex.” Target date for the new facility is October 2022.

