United Way of Smith County sets $1.9M campaign goal

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 11:25 am
United Way of Smith County sets .9M campaign goalTYLER — The United Way of Smith County sets an ambitious goal of $1.9 million for this year’s campaign. Board Chair David STein says last year’s highly successful effort was a key factor. He points to what he terms “the giving nature of the community.” Stein told KTBB, “United Way is one of the organizations that brings the entire community together. Everybody agrees that helping our neighbors is a really, really good thing, and Tyler is a very philanthropic community, and they see the value in United Way. They see our agency partners and those that we work with — and they know that the results get done between our campaign and with the quality of our agencies.” Click here for more information.



 
