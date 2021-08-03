Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Breaking News: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 10:39 am
Breaking News: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds: NEW YORK (AP) – An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events. Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately. The attorney general’s report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.



 
