Pentagon reopens following lockdown

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021
Ivan Cholakov/iStock

(WASHINGTON) -- The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity at the Pentagon Transit Center, officials said.

The lockdown was later lifted and the Pentagon has reopened, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said shortly after noon ET.

The incident at the transit center remains unclear. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the scene is secure but remains "an active crime scene.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

