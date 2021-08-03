NY AG probe finds Cuomo sexually harassed multiple woman

(NEW YORK) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state employees, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday morning after a four-month probe into the allegations.

According to James, the probe found that Cuomo and his staff fostered a toxic work environment -- though Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and has sought in recent weeks to cast doubt on the integrity of the investigation.

Once considered a leading voice among national Democrats for his aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo has suffered a meteoric fall from grace in recent months under a deluge of negative headlines.

When sexual harassment claims against Cuomo emerged in March, federal investigators were already reportedly probing his administration over concerns that it withheld damning data about nursing home deaths in New York. Cuomo has also faced scrutiny over reports that he prioritized testing for his family in the early days of the pandemic.

At least six women, including several who previously worked for the three-term governor, have accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior and unwanted advances -- claims that he has either dismissed as an exaggeration or outright denied.

"Wait for the facts," Cuomo said in March. "An opinion without facts is irresponsible."

Reports of the alleged misconduct prompted James to launch an independent investigation, tapping two seasoned investigators to lead the probe.

As part of the fallout from the sexual harassment claims, Cuomo faced calls from several high-profile Democrats --- including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. -- to resign. Cuomo has rebuffed those calls.

