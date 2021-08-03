Katy, Lionel and Luke returning for 20th season of ‘American Idol’

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 10:08 am

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be back behind the judges' table when American Idol returns on ABC in the spring of 2022. It'll be the show's fifth season on ABC, but its 20th season overall. Host Ryan Seacrest is also on board for this historic season.

American Idol's executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick said in a statement, "The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

Auditions for the new season start this Friday, August 6 with the return of the virtual nationwide "Idol Across America" search, which will take place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The most recent American Idol champ, Chayce Beckham, auditioned via "Idol Across America."

Visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions to find out how to sign up. Here are the dates; you can audition on any date, regardless of where you live:

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 6)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 11)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 13)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug. 16)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 18)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada (Aug. 21)

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming (Aug. 23)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 25)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 27)

Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah (Aug. 31)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Sept. 2)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Sept. 8)

Open Call: The South (Sept. 10)

Open Call: East Coast (Sept. 13)

Open Call: West Coast (Sept. 16)

Open Call: Nationwide (Sept. 21)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back