Chris Evans responds to Lizzo’s joke that she’s pregnant with his baby

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 9:00 am
RCA Records

Lizzo's love for Chris Evans has been an ongoing bit between the two. Most recently, the "Truth Hurts" singer joked that she was pregnant with his child -- and now Evans has responded. 

In a TikTok, Lizzo shared a screenshot of the DM Evans sent reacting to the news.

"Hi!" the message read. "Just heard about our little bundle of joy [crying laughing emoji] my mother will be so happy lol."

The Grammy winner was clearly ecstatic about the news, captioning the post, "OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"

Lizzo, 33, first joked a week ago that she and Evans, 40, were expecting when a fan messaged her, "Lizzo baby... we know your [sic] [pregnant emoji] and we know it's Chris Evans now spill the tea."

Blasting the Captain America theme, the character Evans has famously portrayed in a host of Marvel films, Lizzo jokingly confessed, "I've been sucking in... We're going to have a little America!"

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
