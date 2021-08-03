Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office searching for sexual assault suspect

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 8:53 am
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office searching for sexual assault suspectRUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man who is wanted for sexual assault. The suspect, according to our news partner KETK, was identified as 19 year old Eligah Johnson. He’s described as 5’7″ and weighs around 145 lbs. Johnson also has a birthmark above his left eye. Johnson has a warrant for the criminal offense of sexual assault, a second degree felony. The RCSO said Johnson is known to frequent the Kilgore area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the RCSO at 903-657-3581 or the Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477. Individuals who provide information can remain anonymous.



 
