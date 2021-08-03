Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Kathy Griffin’s lung surgery “went well” following cancer diagnosis

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 9:08 am
ABC News' "Nightline"

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kathy Griffin underwent successful surgery following her lung cancer diagnosis.

On Monday morning, Griffin, 60 revealed that she was about to have half of her left lung removed because of the cancer. Later that day, a rep for the comedian told People, "She is now out of surgery and everything went well, per her doctor."

Before surgery, Griffin elaborated on her diagnosis and treatment plan on social media, writing, "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!"

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she explained. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

"It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine," Griffin declared.

The comedian recently sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang to discuss her reaction to her diagnosis, admitting she was "in shock."

"Once a day, I'll just turn to nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s---? Is this a b---- or what?" she said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
