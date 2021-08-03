Man indicted for allegedly assaulting woman at local gas station

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 8:27 am

LONGVIEW – A Longview man accused of beating a woman and trying to drag her across a gas station parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Trashuad Biagas is charged with domestic violence for an incident that happened March 27 at the E-Z Mart gas station on Gilmer Road. According to a warrant obtained by KETK News back in April, Biagas allegedly hit the victim in the mouth because she did not want to stay with him. Investigators with the police department reviewed security footage at the gas station, showing the victim walking to the front of the store and Biagas chased her. The warrant also reads that the victim ended up on the ground and Biagas tried to pick her up several times. Biagas then began dragging the victim several feet across the concrete parking lot of the premises. The victim tried to get away and ran toward the store. Biagas chased after her, but she was able to make it inside after falling in front of the door. He then went back to his car and left. Biagas was arrested on Thursday, April 29. His charges were upgraded to a third-degree felony because he was already convicted of domestic assault for an incident in December 2016.

