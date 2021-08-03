Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Garden to open for El Paso Walmart shooting 2nd anniversary

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2021 at 7:48 am
EL PASO (AP) — Officials in the border city of El Paso are unveiling a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. Tuesday’s dedication will be closed to the public as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Victims’ families and officials will take part in the ceremony, which will be livestreamed. The Aug. 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy, weekend day. Authorities say the shooter drove more than 600 miles from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. He has pleaded not guilty.



 
