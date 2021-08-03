Today is Tuesday August 03, 2021
Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

SAN DIEGO (AP) – A U.S. official says the number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities likely hit an all-time high in July. Preliminary government data released Monday by a Department of Homeland Security official also says the number of people who came in families likely reached its second-highest total on record. The sharp increases from June are especially striking because crossings usually slow during stifling summer heat. The disclosures came in a court filing hours after immigrant advocacy groups resumed a legal battle to end the government’s authority to expel families at the border on grounds it prevents the spread of the coronavirus.



 
